Menu

Advertising

Police were told deal was in works with Jussie Smollett, documents show

World News | Published:

A total of 460 pages of case documents were released on Thursday.

Jussie Smollett

New documents on the Jussie Smollett case show that prosecutors told Chicago police detectives that a possible deal with the Empire actor was in the works a month before charges against him were dropped.

The 460 pages released on Thursday show detectives investigating Smollett’s claim he was the victim of a hate crime were told by Cook County prosecutors a deal with Smollett could include a 10,000 US dollar fine and community service.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the detectives did not pass the information to superiors because they assumed a deal would include Smollett admitting to wrongdoing.

Smollett was charged with lying to police when reporting he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January. Prosecutors dropped charges on March 26.

The mayor and police chief expressed outrage over the prosecutors’ decision.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News