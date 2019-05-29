Mueller to make first public statement on Russia probe

US special counsel Robert Mueller is set to make his first public statement on the Russia investigation today, the Justice Department said.

Mr Mueller will speak at the Justice Department and will not take any questions.

It was not clear what he intended to say but the statement comes amid demands for Mr Mueller to give evidence on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with attorney general William Barr over the handling of his report.

Donald Trump and William Barr (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Mueller’s report into Russian meddling in the 2016 election did not find that Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign co-ordinated to sway the presidential election.

It also did not reach a conclusion on whether Mr Trump had obstructed justice, with Mr Mueller saying he did not think it would be fair to publicly accuse the president of a crime if he could not charge him.

A Justice Department legal opinion says sitting presidents cannot be indicted.

Mr Barr has said he was surprised that Mr Mueller did not reach a conclusion, and decided with deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein that the evidence did not support an obstruction of justice allegation.

Mr Mueller, for his part, privately complained to Mr Barr that a four-page letter the attorney general wrote summarising his main conclusions did not adequately capture the investigation’s findings.

Mr Barr has called Mr Mueller’s letter “snitty”.

A senior White House official said “the White House was notified” on Tuesday night that Mr Mueller might make a statement on Wednesday.