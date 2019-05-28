Menu

Advertising

Rare all-white panda caught on camera in China

World News | Published:

The panda lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.

An all-white giant panda is captured by an infra-red triggered remote camera at the Wolong Nature Reserve in China

A rare all-white giant panda has been photographed for what a Chinese nature reserve says is the first time.

Wolong National Nature Reserve released a photo showing the panda as it crossed through a verdant forest in south-western China.

The panda lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.

The reserve, citing experts, said the albino panda is about one to two years old.

It was caught by a camera that was triggered by the panda’s movement as it passed by in early April.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News