Trump ‘not bothered’ by North Korea missile tests

US president Donald Trump has said he is not “personally bothered” by recent short-range missile tests conducted by North Korea, breaking with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the president on a four-day state visit.

Mr Abe, who stood beside Mr Trump at a news conference after hours of talks, disagreed with the US president, saying the missile tests violated US Security Council resolutions and were “of great regret”.

Mr Abe is concerned because the missiles pose a threat to security in Japan.

President @realDonaldTrump and Prime Minister @AbeShinzo met for bilateral meetings and a working lunch at Akasaka Palace. pic.twitter.com/BWTS826ZXT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 27, 2019

Mr Abe is hosting Mr Trump on a state visit designed to highlight the US-Japan alliance and showcase the friendship and warm relations between the leaders.

During hours of talks, Mr Trump and Mr Abe deliberated over economic issues, including trade and Iran.

Mr Trump told reporters at Akasaka Palace that “nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me.” The US president said: “I do believe Iran would like to talk and if they’d like to talk, we’ll talk also,” adding that Mr Abe has a “very good relationship with Iran”.

Japanese media has reported that Mr Abe is considering a visit to Iran next month.