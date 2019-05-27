Donald Trump highlights ‘cherished bond’ with Japan at imperial banquet

President Donald Trump has invoked the name of the era under Japan’s new emperor in his toast at an imperial banquet in his honour.

Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the throne on May 1 ushered in the era of Reiwa, which means “beautiful harmony”.

In the toast at the banquet in Tokyo, Mr Trump asked that the “cherished bond” between the US and Japan be preserved for the children “in the spirit of beautiful harmony”.

Attendants prepare for the State Banquet (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Trump quoted ancient Japanese poetry and said he and first lady Melania Trump will never forget the “gracious” invitation they received to meet Naruhito.

Naruhito in his toast described his family’s ties with previous US presidents and said he sincerely welcomed Mr Trump’s second visit to Japan.

Mr Trump enjoyed a six-course state banquet dinner at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo featuring consomme, cote de boeuf and fruit.

The White House said Monday’s menu included Consomme a la Royale, Turbot a la Meuniere Sauce Tomate, Cote de Boeuf Rotie, Salade de Saison, Glace Mont Fuji and a dessert of melon and grapes.

Music was performed by the Imperial Household Orchestra.