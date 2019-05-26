Menu

Le Pen’s far-right overcomes President Macron’s centrists in France

World News | Published:

The National Rally’s result appears close to its score at the previous 2014 European elections.

Official results have confirmed the far-right National Rally’s victory over French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party in the European Parliament election.

France’s Interior Ministry published results based on 81% of the votes counted, placing Marine Le Pen’s party at 24.9% support and Mr Macron’s party at 21.5%.

French President Emmanuel Macron exits a voting booth (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Some votes in France’s biggest cities, which tend to benefit Mr Macron more, remain to be counted.

The green party EELV came in third position with 12.8% support.

France’s traditional parties, which were humiliated by Mr Marcon’s presidential win in 2017, were still far behind in Sunday’s vote, registering 8.3% for The Republicans conservative party to 6% for the Socialist party.

