Deal close in Weinstein sexual misconduct lawsuits, lawyer says

A tentative deal is close to settling lawsuits brought against the television and film company co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.

Lawyers involved in the negotiations told a federal bankruptcy court judge during a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday that a breakthrough in a still-unfinished mediation had put a settlement within reach.

The amount of the deal was not revealed in court, but a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press it was worth 44 million US dollars (£35 million).

“We now have an economic agreement in principal that is supported by the plaintiffs, the (New York attorney general’s) office, the defendants and all of the insurers that, if approved, would provide significant compensation to victims, creditors and the estate and allow the parties to avoid years of costly, time consuming and uncertain litigation on all sides,” said Adam Harris, a lawyer for studio co-founder Bob Weinstein.

He cautioned that there was still “a lot of work here to do”.

“But,” he added, “I personally am very optimistic.”

The size of the settlement was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

More than 15 lawsuits have been filed accusing Harvey Weinstein or the company of misconduct.

The settlement would cover many of them, including a class action by alleged victims and a suit by the New York attorney general. Any settlement would need to be approved by the courts.

The scandal forced the studio into bankruptcy.

Harvey Weinstein also faces criminal charges of rape and performing a forcible sex act.

He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.