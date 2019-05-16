Menu

Ukraine’s president-elect to be sworn in next week

World News

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a popular comedian, has said he will seek parliamentary elections after taking office.

Ukraine’s parliament has voted to swear the new president into office next week, opening the possibility of a snap parliamentary election.

The Supreme Rada voted overwhelmingly to set the date for Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s inauguration for May 20.

Mr Zelenskiy, a popular comedian with no political experience, has said that he will seek an election as the current parliament in his opinion has lost people’s trust.

President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy, back centre, speaks with Ukrainian Rabbis (AP)

The inauguration next Monday gives Mr Zelenskiy a window of seven days to disband parliament early.

Otherwise, the parliament will complete its term that runs out in November.

Mr Zelenskiy beat the incumbent president at the run-off last month, winning 73% of the vote.

