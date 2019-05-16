Menu

Advertising

Mayor of New York becomes latest Democrat to enter presidential race

World News | Published:

Bill de Blasio has joined a crowded field in the process which will determine the party’s challenger to Donald Trump.

Bill de Blasio

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has said he is running for president.

The Democrat announced his bid with a video released by his campaign early on Thursday morning.

In announcing his candidacy, Mr de Blasio is seeking to claim a role on the national stage that has eluded him as mayor of the biggest US city.

The 58-year-old could face obstacles in distinguishing himself in a field crowded with left-leaning Democrats.

White House
The White House (Niall Carson/PA)

He also faces scepticism at home.

A recent poll found 76% of New Yorkers say they believe he should not run.

Mr de Blasio has shrugged off bad polls, saying he believes his message of fighting financial inequality will resonate with everyday Americans.

On the campaign trail, he will be able to cite accomplishments such as expanding full-day pre-kindergarten citywide.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News