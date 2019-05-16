Advertising
Former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke dies aged 89
He served in the role from 1983 to 1991.
Bob Hawke, one of Australia’s longest-serving prime ministers, has died aged 89.
His wife and biographer, Blanche d’Alpuget, said he died on Thursday in their Sydney home and that the nation had lost “a great Australian, many would say the greatest Australian of the post-war era”.
Mr Hawke was prime minister from 1983 until 1991.
He is Australia’s third-longest-serving prime minister and the longest for his centre-left Labor Party.
Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe was among those paying tribute to the former premier, noting, among other achievements, Mr Hawke’s penchant for downing pints of beer in one.
Crowe tweeted: “Bob Hawke has died. A great man who made this country confident. A great man who never lost his humility.
Guinness book of records 1954, 2.5 pints of beer in 11 seconds. Rhodes Scholar. Trade Union Leader. Prime Minister.
Statesman. Thanks for everything Mr Hawke.”
