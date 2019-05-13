Argentinian politician dies three days after shooting

Argentinian politician Hector Olivares has died three days after being seriously wounded in a gun attack that also killed a provincial official.

President Mauricio Macri decreed a 48-hour period of national mourning after acting Argentinian senate leader Federico Pinedo announced the death.

At least six people have been detained in what has been described as a “mafia-style” attack on Thursday that shocked the nation.

Forensic investigations at the scene of the shooting (AP)

Officials said two gunmen in a parked car shot and wounded Mr Olivares and killed Miguel Marcelo Yadon near the congressional building in Buenos Aires.

Mr Olivares, a member of the pro-government Radical Civic Union party, represented La Rioja province in the chamber of deputies, the lower house of congress.

Mr Yadon worked for La Rioja’s federal electric transportation system.

Authorities have said investigators are working to determine a motive.