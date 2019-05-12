Advertising
Pakistan PM condemns terror attack on hotel
Four insurgents targeted the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar on Saturday, and one security guard was killed.
Pakistan’s prime minister has condemned a deadly insurgent attack at a luxury hotel on the south-western coast, describing it as an act of terrorism.
In a statement on Sunday, Imran Khan praised the “initial response by security guards and security forces” for preventing greater loss of life at the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar.
The military said that one security guard was killed in the attack on Saturday but all guests were safely evacuated.
Senior security officials have said the four attackers involved were all killed.
A Baluch separatist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying four of its fighters were involved.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.