Four gunmen attack luxury hotel in Pakistan

Four insurgents armed with rifles and grenades have targeted a luxury hotel in Pakistan, triggering a lengthy shootout in which a security guard and the attackers were killed.

A military spokesman said the gunmen attacked the Pearl Continental hotel in Baluchistan but all the guests were safely evacuated.

The hotel guard was killed as the assailants opened fire with small arms.

The insurgents were armed with rifles and grenades (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Baluch separatist group, the Baluch Liberation Army, claimed responsibility, saying its four fighters were involved.

In a statement, the group released pictures of the attackers, who authorities say were killed in the ensuing gun battle.

“All four of the terrorists have been killed,” said a senior security official.

The hotel is located near the port at Gwadar, which was built by Pakistan with China’s help in recent years. Gwadar lies about 435 miles south west of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

Advertising

The region has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists who demand a greater share of the province’s natural gas and mineral resources.

The latest attack came weeks after Islamabad claimed that a group of militants crossed the border from neighbouring Iran and killed 14 security officials when they were on their way to Gwadar in buses.

Pakistan at the time blamed a Baluch separatist group, Raji Aajoi Sangar, for the killings.