Tesla boss Musk faces trial for insulting British diver in Thai cave rescue

World News | Published:

A judge rejected Elon Musk’s attempt to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by British diver Vernon Unsworth.

Elon Musk Lawsuit

Tesla boss Elon Musk will have to go to trial to defend himself for mocking a British diver as a paedophile.

Musk tweeted the insult last summer after the underwater rescue of young football players trapped in a Thailand cave.

A federal court judge in Los Angeles set an October 22 trial date in a Friday court filing that rejected Musk’s attempt to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by British diver Vernon Unsworth.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is facing a trial in October (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Musk called Mr Unsworth a “pedo” in a July 15 post on his Twitter account after Mr Unsworth dismissed Musk’s attempts to help rescue the football players as a “PR stunt”.

Musk contended his insult was protected from legal action but the judge overseeing the case disagreed.

