No Archie in top US baby names but Meghan rising fast

Britain’s newest royal may not be on a list of the most popular baby names in the US but his mother’s influence appears to be growing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that their baby is called Archie, which is not among the top 10 boys’ names in the country.

However, Meghan was the fastest rising name for girls in 2018, moving from number 1,404 in 2017 to 703.

BREAKING! Find out Social Security’s Top 10 Most Popular Baby Names of 2018 now! Which name is your favorite? https://t.co/V5ApaWgvMd pic.twitter.com/EfaCZ08pVZ — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) May 10, 2019

The list of names released by Social Security showed that Emma and Liam were again the most popular names in 2018.

It is the second year in a row for Liam and the fifth for Emma.