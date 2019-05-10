Dog runs more than a mile away from home to be with his friends

A dog ran away from home last week in Missouri and went straight to his doggy day care.

KTVI-TV reported that Hugo is often boarded at Happy Tails Pet Hotel and Playland in St Ann.



Surveillance video provided to KTVI showed Hugo sprinting through the front door into the business and nosing up to another dog after making the trek from home, which was more than a mile.

The trip was not easy. Hugo had to cross a busy road to get to Happy Tails.