Menu

Advertising

Huge explosion and gunfire reported in Afghan capital

World News | Published: | Last Updated:

A large plume of smoke rose from the area and the sound of sporadic gunfire could be heard.

Kabul

A huge explosion has gone off near the offices of the attorney general in the Afghan capital Kabul, according to officials.

Two police officials said the explosion was followed by a gun battle between militants and security forces.

A large plume of smoke rose from the area and the sound of sporadic gunfire could be heard.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate carry out frequent attacks in the capital and elsewhere, often targeting the US-backed government and its security forces.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News