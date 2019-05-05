Joe Biden says Theresa May has expressed concern over US-UK relations

Former US vice president Joe Biden, who is a candidate for president in 2020, has said Theresa May has asked him for reassurance about the “special relationship” between the UK and US.

Mr Biden, who is leading opinion polls in the race to win the Democratic Party’s nomination to challenge President Donald Trump for the keys to the White House, made the claim to top donors to his campaign.

At a private fundraiser on Saturday night in Columbia, South Carolina, Mr Biden told several dozen donors that “at least 14 world leaders” have called him during Mr Trump’s tenure expressing unease.

President Donald Trump walking with Prime Minister Theresa May prior to a joint press conference at Chequers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Biden said Mrs May asked him directly for reassurance that the US and the UK “still have a special relationship”.

Mr Biden said the US under Mr Trump “is about to squander alliances” built over generations.

Thank you for the warm welcome, Columbia! It’s always great to be back in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/P2YMTy236V — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 4, 2019

He noted that he has “spent my entire adult life” in foreign affairs, first with 36 years in the Senate then eight years as President Barack Obama’s vice president.

Mr Biden told donors he does not believe he is the only Democrat who can beat Trump.

Then vice president Joe Biden in the Oval Office with Barack Obama and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall (Chris Radburn/AP)

But he said he can beat Mr Trump and then “on day one” be ready to serve as head of state and lead post-Trump world affairs.

Mr Trump is making a state visit to the UK next month.