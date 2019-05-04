India assesses damage as Cyclone Fani moves to Bangladesh

Indian officials are trying to find out if there are any casualties from Cyclone Fani, after one of the biggest storms to hit the eastern coast in decades tore through the state of Odhisha, causing heavy damage to infrastructure.

Randeep Kumar of the National Disaster Response Force said roads are blocked due to fallen trees.

Power lines are also down, causing disruption, while the water supply has also been damaged.

The storm caused damage across eastern India (AP)

The agency is still trying to gauge if there are any casualties.

Mohammad Heidarzadei, an expert on storms and cyclones at Brunel University of London, says the cyclone packed sustained wind speed of 155mph when it hit land, placing it under Category 4.

He said the cyclone is heading towards the India-Bangladesh border.