In Pictures: Workers of the world unite to mark May Day

Many took the opportunity to vent frustration at policies at home on a day of international protest.
Hundreds of thousands of union members and labour activists have rallied around the world to mark May Day.
The tradition of May Day marches for workers’ rights began in the United States in the 1880s and quickly spread to other countries at a time when industrialisation pitted poorly paid employees against increasingly dominant factory employers and landowners.
Over the decades, the May Day protests have also become an opportunity to air general economic grievances or political demands.
