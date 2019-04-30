Venezuelan opposition leader calls on military and people to seize power

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has taken to the streets with activist Leopoldo Lopez and a small contingent of heavily armed soldiers in a bold call for the military to rise up and oust socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

“I want to tell the Venezuelan people: This is the moment to take to the streets and accompany these patriotic soldiers,” said Mr Lopez in his first public appearance since being detained in 2014 for leading anti-government protests.

“Everyone should come to the streets, in peace.”

En el marco de nuestra constitución. Y por el cese definitivo de la usurpación. https://t.co/3RD2bnQhxt — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 30, 2019

Pueblo de Venezuela inició el fin de la usurpación. En este momento me encuentro con las principales unidades militares de nuestra Fuerza Armada dando inicio a la fase final de la Operación Libertad. — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 30, 2019

Mr Lopez said he has been freed by members of the military responding to an order by Mr Guaido, whom the US and dozens of other governments recognise as Venezuela’s rightful leader.

As Mr Lopez spoke, there were sporadic efforts with tear gas to break up the protesters who gathered on an overpass in wealthier eastern Caracas.

Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, centre, is greeted by a supporter outside La Carlota air base (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

It appeared to have been fired from inside the Carlota air base.

But more people gathered as they sensed what could be their strongest opportunity yet to overthrow the government with Mr Guaido declaring tweeting to say the final phase of what he called Operation Liberty had begun.

“It’s now or never,” said one of the young soldiers, his face covered in the blue bandanna preferred by the few dozen soldiers who stood alongside Mr Guaido and Mr Lopez.

Tear gas covers an empty road next to La Carlota air base in Caracas (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Socialist party boss Diosdado Cabello downplayed the significance of the rebellion, saying most of Caracas was in complete calm.

He called on government supporters to amass at the presidential palace to defend Mr Maduro from what he said was a US-backed coup attempt.

Informamos al pueblo de Venezuela que en estos momentos estamos enfrentando y desactivando a un reducido grupo de efectivos militares traidores que se posicionaron en el Distribuidor Altamira para promover un Golpe de Estado contra la Constitución y la paz de la República… 1/2 — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) April 30, 2019

A este intento se agregó la ultraderecha golpista y asesina, que anunció su agenda violenta desde hace meses.Llamamos al pueblo a mantenerse en alerta máxima para,junto a la gloriosa Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana,derrotar el intento de golpe y preservar La Paz.Venceremos 2/2 — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) April 30, 2019

The tumultuous events started when Mr Guaido appeared in an early morning video shot next to the air base.

He was surrounded by the heavily armed soldiers backed by a few armoured vehicles

Mr Guaido said soldiers who had taken to the streets were protecting Venezuela’s constitution.

Venezuelan information minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter that Maduro’s government is confronting a small “coup attempt” led by military “traitors” backed by right-wing opponents.

In his Twitter appeal to the people, Mr Rodriguez pledged the government would win the confrontation.