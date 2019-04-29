Restoring Notre Dame cannot be rushed, experts warn

A group of French and international architects and heritage experts have called on French President Emmanuel Macron to allow the necessary time to ensure good reconstruction work on the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral.

France’s government last week presented a bill aimed at speeding up the reconstruction that would allow workers to avoid some ordinary renovation procedures.

Mr Macron has set a goal of rebuilding the cathedral in just five years, which some experts consider simply impossible to achieve.

In a column in French newspaper Le Figaro, a group of 1,100 experts urged Mr Macron to “let historians and experts have the time for diagnosis before deciding on the future of the monument”.

The blaze devastated Notre Dame (Thierry Mallet/AP)(

They called for a well-considered, thoughtful and ethical approach and warned against a “political agenda” based on speed.