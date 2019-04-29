Advertising
In Video: Drone footage reveals extent of fire damage to Notre Dame
Experts have warned the government not to rush the reconstruction process.
New drone footage has been released revealing the extent of fire damage to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
A large tarpaulin covers part of the roof as the French government prepares to begin reconstruction work.
Experts have warned the government not to rush the restoration process.
