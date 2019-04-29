Director John Singleton dies aged 51

Filmmaker John Singleton, who debuted with the Oscar-nominated Boyz N The Hood and continued making movies that probed the lives of black communities in his native Los Angeles and beyond, has died aged 51.

Singleton’s family said on Monday that he died after being taken off life support, about two weeks after the director suffered a major stroke.

RIP John Singleton. Singleton was the first black filmmaker ever nominated for Best Director and remains the youngest ever nominee – he was only 23 years old while making BOYZ N THE HOOD. Thank you for the powerful stories you shared with us, John – you will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/FhCLOLoAPC — The Black List (@theblcklst) April 29, 2019

Boyz N The Hood was based on Singleton’s upbringing and shot in his old neighbourhood.

It starred Cuba Gooding Jr as a rebellious teen whose single mother sends him to live with his father in South Central Los Angeles.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

Singleton became the first black director to receive an Academy Award nomination, and the youngest to do so, and also received a screenplay nomination.

His other films included Poetic Justice, Rosewood and Shaft.