Boeing working to ensure no repeat of deadly crashes, says chief

Boeing shareholders are meeting six months to the day since the first of two deadly crashes involving the company’s 737 Max airliner, and as new questions arise about the aerospace giant’s handling of the crisis.

Southwest Airlines has said it was not told that a safety feature on the Max was turned off until after the first crash.

Protests outside Boeing’s annual shareholder meeting in Chicago (Jim Young/AP)

Meanwhile, American Airlines pilots have said Boeing’s proposed pilot training for new automation on the Max is not good enough.

At the meeting Monday in Chicago, chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Boeing is close to completing an upgrade to flight software on the jet “that will ensure accidents like these never happen again”.