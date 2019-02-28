Trump ‘impressed’ Cohen said he saw no collusion over Russia scandal

President Donald Trump says he was a “little impressed” that his former personal lawyer told Congress there was “no collusion” between his presidential campaign and Russia.

Michael Cohen told US politicians on Wednesday that he had no “direct evidence” that President Trump or his aides had colluded with Russia to get him elected.

The issue is the main focus of a two-year investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019

Cohen has turned on President Trump and pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.

President Trump told reporters in Vietnam that he tried to watch as much of Cohen’s marathon congressional hearing as he could.

He condemned the hearing as “fake”, and said it was a “terrible thing” for Democrats to hold it during his summit.

At the hearing, Cohen cast President Trump as a racist and a con man who used his inner circle to cover up politically damaging allegations about sex and who lied throughout the 2016 election campaign about his business interests in Russia.

Cohen is expected to continue testifying about his work with President Trump and knowledge of the Trump business empire when he appears on Thursday before the House intelligence committee, behind closed doors.

Cohen said President that Trump had advance knowledge and embraced the news that emails damaging to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton would be released during the campaign.

But he also said he had no “direct evidence” that President Trump or his aides colluded with Russia to get him elected.

Cohen, shaking off criticism from Republicans who want to portray him as a liar, became the first Trump insider to pull back the curtain on a version of the inner workings of President Trump’s political and business operations.

He likened the president to a “mobster” who demanded blind loyalty from underlings and expected them to lie on his behalf to conceal information and protect him — even if it meant breaking the law.

“I am not protecting Mr Trump anymore,” Cohen declared.

“My loyalty to Mr Trump has cost me everything: my family’s happiness, friendships, my law licence, my company, my livelihood, my honour, my reputation and soon my freedom,” Cohen said.

“I will not sit back, say nothing and allow him to do the same to the country.”