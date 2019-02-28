Advertising
In Pictures: Ice castles turn farmland into winter wonderland
The attraction covers an acre of land in New Hampshire.
Thousands of people are flocking to a winter wonderland constructed from ice in New Hampshire.
Ice Castles in North Woodstock features a collection of ice tunnels, caverns and a 97ft ice slide that cover an acre of farmland.
The scene – one of six in North America – starts small in December when a team sets up icicle farms: metal racks sprayed with water to allow icicles to grow overnight.
The team then harvests the icicles and continually sprays them with water.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.