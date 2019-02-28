Menu

In Pictures: Ice castles turn farmland into winter wonderland

World News | Published:

The attraction covers an acre of land in New Hampshire.

Ice Castle

Thousands of people are flocking to a winter wonderland constructed from ice in New Hampshire.

Ice Castles in North Woodstock features a collection of ice tunnels, caverns and a 97ft ice slide that cover an acre of farmland.

The scene – one of six in North America – starts small in December when a team sets up icicle farms: metal racks sprayed with water to allow icicles to grow overnight.

The team then harvests the icicles and continually sprays them with water.

Ice Castles
A sprinkler sprays a fine mist over a metal rack to grow the icicles (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Ice Castles
Icicles are harvested for use in growing the walls at Ice Castles (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Ice Castles
The entrance to a cavern at Ice Castles in New Hampshire (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Ice Castles
Visitors race down the side-by-side tunnels of a 97ft ice slide (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Ice Castles
Fire dancers perform at the attraction in North Woodstock (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Ice Castles
A visitor zooms down the 97ft ice slide (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Ice Castles
Visitors pose for a photo op (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Ice Castles
Bruce McCafferty and his son Dougie pause while exploring the ice formations (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
Ice Castles
A couple enjoy a romantic moment (Robert F Bukaty/AP)
