In Pictures: Ice castles turn farmland into winter wonderland

Thousands of people are flocking to a winter wonderland constructed from ice in New Hampshire.

Ice Castles in North Woodstock features a collection of ice tunnels, caverns and a 97ft ice slide that cover an acre of farmland.

The scene – one of six in North America – starts small in December when a team sets up icicle farms: metal racks sprayed with water to allow icicles to grow overnight.

The team then harvests the icicles and continually sprays them with water.

A sprinkler sprays a fine mist over a metal rack to grow the icicles (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Icicles are harvested for use in growing the walls at Ice Castles (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

The entrance to a cavern at Ice Castles in New Hampshire (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Visitors race down the side-by-side tunnels of a 97ft ice slide (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Advertising

Fire dancers perform at the attraction in North Woodstock (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

A visitor zooms down the 97ft ice slide (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Visitors pose for a photo op (Robert F Bukaty/AP)

Bruce McCafferty and his son Dougie pause while exploring the ice formations (Robert F Bukaty/AP)