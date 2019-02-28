Advertising
Belgian students demand further climate action
Student leaders are planning another march next week.
Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg has led thousands of Belgian students in a climate change march — the second demonstration she has led in as many weeks to draw more attention to the topic.
It was the eighth week in a row that schoolchildren have skipped school to protest.
Numbers have come down from the tens of thousands recorded earlier — there was one march of about 3,000 in Antwerp on Thursday, and several thousand in Brussels and provincial centres.
Ms Thunberg has become her generation’s voice on climate change after inspiring students around the world to go on strike to express their anger and angst over global warming.
Student leaders are planning another march next week.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.