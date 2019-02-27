Menu

What was on the menu for Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Hanoi?

World News | Published:

The dinner was the hors d’oeuvre for talks about denuclearisation.

Trump Kim Summit

President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un feasted on shrimp cocktail, grilled sirloin and chocolate lava cake at their dinner in Hanoi.

The two leaders held what the White House was calling a “social dinner” at the Metropole Hotel as they kicked off their second summit meeting.

Aides joined the two men for dinner (Evan Vucci/AP)

On the menu was shrimp cocktail with Thousand Island dressing, marinated grilled sirloin with pear kimchi, hot runny-centred chocolate cake with berries and vanilla ice cream, as well as dried persimmon punch, which the White House described as a traditional beverage sweetened with dried persimmons and honey.

Mr Trump and Mr Kim will reconvene on Thursday for formal talks.

