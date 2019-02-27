Advertising
France and Germany tell UK decisions needed for ‘orderly’ Brexit
Emmanuel Macron said there would need to be a clear goal if withdrawal from the EU was to be delayed.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron has said the UK needs a good reason to seek a delay of its scheduled March 29 departure from the European Union.
Speaking in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris on Wednesday, Mr Macron reiterated that the withdrawal agreement “cannot be renegotiated”.
Any delay request would need to be justified by “a clear perspective on the goal”, he said.
“We don’t need time, we need decisions.”
Mrs Merkel said that Germany and France “agree completely” that the already-negotiated withdrawal agreement stands.
“If Britain needs a bit more time, we will not refuse that, but we are aiming for an orderly solution, an orderly withdrawal by the British from the European Union,” she said.
