More traffic collisions were recorded in Foothill in 2018 than in any other year during the last decade, figures show.

Data from LAPD shows that 2,039 collisions were recorded in Foothill in 2018 – the highest number since 2010, the year for which figures are first provided.

The number recorded in 2018 was a 26% increase on 2010’s total.

It is a situation reflected across Los Angeles, where collisions have been becoming more common in recent years.

Across the city, more than 57,000 traffic collisions were reported last year – a slight drop on 2017, but more than 25% up on 2010.

The data also shows that people in their twenties are most likely to be victims of traffic collisions in Foothill.

There were 15,691 reported between 2010 and 2018.

Of them, 89% had a victim whose age was recorded – and 3,413 collisions (22%) had a victim aged between 20 and 29.

People in their thirties (19%) and twenties (17%) were the next most likely to be caught up in a collision.

In addition, 95 people in their eighties and 253 in their nineties were victims of collisions.

Since 2010, 64% of victims in traffic collisions in Foothill have been male.

Collisions are most common in October, when an average of 5.1 were recorded each day. Friday is the most common day of the week.

Incidents were most commonly reported between 5pm and 6pm.

The figures also show that six traffic collisions were reported on Thanksgiving last year, and three on Christmas Day.