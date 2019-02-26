Menu

Vatican says cardinal’s abuse convictions are ‘painful’ and shocking

World News | Published:

However, a Holy See spokesman said George Pell was still proclaiming his innocence and pursuing legal avenues.

Cardinal George Pell

The “painful” news of Cardinal George Pell’s conviction for molesting choirboys in Australia has shocked many people, a Vatican spokesman has said.

However, Alessandro Gisotti said the prelate “has reiterated his innocence and has the right to defend himself” until the last level of justice.

Acting Holy See spokesman Mr Gisotti read a statement to reporters at the Vatican but did not take questions.

St Peter’s Square in Rome
St Peter’s Square in Rome looking towards the Vatican (Phil Noble/PA)

He said Pope Francis has confirmed “precautionary measures” already taken against Pell.

These include a ban on his saying Mass in public and “as is the rule, contact in any way or form with minors”.

