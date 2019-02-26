Menu

Shakira summoned to Spanish court for June hearing on tax

The singer says she has settled all her debts.

A Spanish court investigating Shakira for possibly evading 14.5 million euros in taxes has called on the pop music star to give evidence in mid-June.

Prosecutors charged the singer in December for not paying taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, when she lived mostly in the country despite having an official residence in Panama.

In their indictment, prosecutors also allege that the Colombian-born singer concealed her income through 14 companies in tax havens.

Shakira – O2 Arena – London
Shakira performs on stage at the O2 arena in London (Ian West/PA)

Shakira’s Spanish public relations firm said the singer has settled all her debts with local tax authorities.

It said she will give evidence as required on June 12 at a court in Esplugues de Llobregat, the Barcelona suburb where Shakira lives with footballer Gerard Pique and the couple’s children.

