India launches air strike in Pakistan territory, military claims

Pakistan’s military has accused Indian aircraft of crossing into its territory and carrying out an air strike but said there were no casualties from the attack.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said the Indian “aircrafts” crossed early on Tuesday into the Pakistan-controlled Muzafarabad sector of Kashmir.

He said on Twitter that Pakistan scrambled fighter jets and before turning back, the Indian jets dropped their payloads near Balakot, on the edge of Pakistani-ruled Kashmir.

Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles.Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

There has been no comment from India.

The incursion could have been in retaliation for a deadly February 14 suicide bombing in India’s half of Kashmir that killed at least 40 troops.

The Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility. The bomber who made a video before the attack was a resident of Indian Kashmir.

Pakistan and India both lay claim to a united Kashmir.