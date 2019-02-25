Fugitive monkey found at Berlin rail station after zoo breakout

A fugitive monkey has been reunited with her daughter at a Berlin zoo after being caught at a railway station in the German capital.

Obi, a 17-year-old capuchin monkey, and her six-year-old daughter Philippa broke out of their newly redesigned enclosure at the Tierpark zoo on Thursday.

Philippa was picked up near the monkey house on Saturday but Obi escaped capture during a search by about 40 zoo employees, despite several weekend sightings.

The zoo said staff members caught Obi at a commuter railway station on Monday morning.

Veterinarian Andreas Pauly said “both monkeys were, of course, somewhat exhausted” after their capture.

The fence around the rabbit-sized animals’ enclosure was being redesigned to prevent future breakouts.