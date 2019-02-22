Hundreds of students march in Paris for climate action

Hundreds of French students have taken to the streets of Paris to call for more action to fight climate change.

The move came a day after a similar march in Brussels.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirl who is being hailed as her generation’s voice on climate change, joined the Paris march on Friday.

Protesters take to the streets of the French capital (AP)

Young protesters marched in a carnival atmosphere, chanting slogans against global warming.

Activist Morgane De Walst, 21, said: “We defend our world, we defend our future and the system and the world we would like to live in.”

Thomas Mulliez, 22, added: “We continue polluting, big companies discharge junk in our atmosphere, and we are aware of the Arctic melt … So something must be done.”