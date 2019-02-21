Two women accuse R Kelly of sexual misconduct in 1990s

Two women say singer R Kelly picked them out of a crowd at an after-party in the mid-1990s when they were underage and had sex with one of them when they were teenagers.

The women joined lawyer Gloria Allred in New York City on Thursday.

Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington look on as attorney Gloria Allred holds up a picture of them as teenagers on the night they claim they became victims of musician R Kelly’s sexual advances (Seth Wenig/AP)

Their accusations come six weeks after a Lifetime documentary series Surviving R Kelly looked at old sexual misconduct allegations against the singer.

Latresa Scaff says she was 16 when she and 15-year-old Rochelle Washington attended an R Kelly concert in Baltimore.

She said Kelly told them to come to his hotel room, where he had sex with her even though she was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and could not consent.

Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has said his client never knowingly had sex with an underage woman.