In Pictures: Super snow moon delights stargazers

The moon rises over the Parthenon in Athens

The moon looked bigger and brighter on Tuesday night as the second supermoon of 2019 took place.

The event occurs when the moon is at its shortest distance from the Earth.

As the first full moon of February, the supermoon is known as a snow moon, based on the typical cold, snowy weather in North America.

A passenger jet is silhouetted against the full moon in Phoenix, Arizona
A passenger jet is silhouetted against the full moon in Phoenix, Arizona (Charlie Riedel/AP)
The moon rises over the ice on the shore of Lake Superior
The moon rises over the ice on the shore of Lake Superior (Alex Brandon/AP)
Emirates Air Line cable cars are silhouetted against the backdrop of the moon in Greenwich, London
Emirates Air Line cable cars are silhouetted against the backdrop of the moon in Greenwich, London (Yui Mok/PA)
Graphic of February's snow supermoon
(PA Graphics)
The supermoon rises behind a statue of the Virgin Mary in Milan
The supermoon rises behind a statue of the Virgin Mary in Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)

An aircraft approaches an airport as the moon rises in Frankfurt, Germany
An aircraft approaches an airport as the moon rises in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
The moon is framed between illuminated concrete columns of the Floesser Bridge in Frankfurt
The moon is framed between illuminated concrete columns of the Floesser Bridge in Frankfurt (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP)
The supermoon rises over the Liberty Monument in Nicosia, Cyprus
The supermoon rises over the Liberty Monument in Nicosia, Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)
The moon near Whitley Bay, North Tyneside
The moon near Whitley Bay, North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The moon passes behind the World Trade Centre in New York
The moon passes behind the World Trade Centre in New York (J David Ake/AP)
