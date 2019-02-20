In Pictures: Super snow moon delights stargazers

The moon looked bigger and brighter on Tuesday night as the second supermoon of 2019 took place.

The event occurs when the moon is at its shortest distance from the Earth.

As the first full moon of February, the supermoon is known as a snow moon, based on the typical cold, snowy weather in North America.

A passenger jet is silhouetted against the full moon in Phoenix, Arizona (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The moon rises over the ice on the shore of Lake Superior (Alex Brandon/AP)

Emirates Air Line cable cars are silhouetted against the backdrop of the moon in Greenwich, London (Yui Mok/PA)

The supermoon rises behind a statue of the Virgin Mary in Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)

An aircraft approaches an airport as the moon rises in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

The moon is framed between illuminated concrete columns of the Floesser Bridge in Frankfurt (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP)

The supermoon rises over the Liberty Monument in Nicosia, Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

The moon near Whitley Bay, North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)