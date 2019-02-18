Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial delayed until June

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in New York City is being delayed until June 3.

Court spokesman Lucian Chalfen confirmed the delay on Monday. The fallen film mogul is still expected to appear at a pre-trial hearing on March 8.

Weinstein’s trial had been slated for May 6, but that date was agreed before he shook up his defence team with four new lawyers.

Harvey Weinstein (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Two of the lawyers, Jose Baez and Ronald Sullivan, are starting a trial in Brooklyn on Tuesday which is expected to take up to 10 weeks.

In December, Weinstein lost a hard-fought bid to get the case against him thrown out.

The 66-year-old producer is charged with raping an unidentified acquaintance in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.