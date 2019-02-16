Menu

Advertising

Nadav Lapid’s Synonyms wins Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear award

World News | Published:

Chinese family saga So Long, My Son was also among the prizes at the first of the year’s major European film festivals.

Nadav Lapid

Director Nadav Lapid’s Synonyms, a film following a young Israeli man who uproots himself to France and tries to immerse himself in his new country, has won the Berlin International Film Festival’s top Golden Bear award.

The film was chosen from a field of 16 movies competing at the first of the year’s major European film festivals.

Wang Jingchun was named best actor for his role in Wang Xiaoshuai’s So Long, My Son, a Chinese family saga.

Silver Bear award winners
Jingchun Wang and Yong Mei kiss their Silver Bear best actress and actor awards (AP)

Best actress went to Yong Mei for her part in the same film.

The best director prize went to Germany’s Angela Schanelec for I Was At Home, But.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News