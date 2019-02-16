Menu

8 miners rescued from flooded Zimbabwe gold mine

World News | Published:

Others are still missing after being trapped underground on the outskirts of Kadoma, west of the capital, Harare.

Zimbabwe Mine Disaster

Eight gold miners who were trapped underground for several days after heavy flooding in Zimbabwe have been rescued, though some of their co-workers are still missing and feared dead.

Rescuers on Saturday pulled the exhausted, muddied survivors from the ground and took them to a tent for medical treatment.

Zimbabwe Mine Disaster
Survivors recover in a tent (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Relatives waiting at the scene ululated, cheered and hugged each other.

Zimbabwe Missing Miners
Families celebrate after hearing that eight miners had been rescued (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Dozens of gold miners were caught underground on the outskirts of Kadoma, west of the Zimbabwean capital of Harare, on Tuesday.

It is unclear how many miners remain trapped. The government has said a total of between 60 and 70 people were working underground at the time of the accident.

