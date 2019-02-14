Advertising
Dutch minister enlists blue monster to prepare firms for Brexit
Foreign Minister Stef Blok was pictured with the hairy creature.
The Dutch government has enlisted a new ally in its campaign to prepare businesses for Britain’s departure from the European Union — a hairy, blue Brexit monster.
A tweet posted on Foreign Minister Stef Blok’s Twitter feed showed the monster, wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word Brexit in red capital letters, lying across a desk.
The tweet has links to the government’s online Brexit portal and a Brexit Impact Scan that helps inform businesses about the possible consequences when Britain leaves the EU on March 29.
The monster has already scared up plenty of action. A foreign ministry spokesman said 1,600 people have done the impact scan since the tweet went out.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.