Dutch minister enlists blue monster to prepare firms for Brexit

World News

Foreign Minister Stef Blok was pictured with the hairy creature.

Netherlands Brexit Monster

The Dutch government has enlisted a new ally in its campaign to prepare businesses for Britain’s departure from the European Union — a hairy, blue Brexit monster.

A tweet posted on Foreign Minister Stef Blok’s Twitter feed showed the monster, wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word Brexit in red capital letters, lying across a desk.

The tweet has links to the government’s online Brexit portal and a Brexit Impact Scan that helps inform businesses about the possible consequences when Britain leaves the EU on March 29.

The monster has already scared up plenty of action. A foreign ministry spokesman said 1,600 people have done the impact scan since the tweet went out.

World News

