Germany hopes for ‘triple hard Brexit’ in Champions League

Published:

The foreign ministry tweeted that while it laments Britain’s decision to leave the EU, ‘we’re hoping for a triple hard Brexit’ in the football.

Borussia Dortmund fans during a Champions League match at Wembley

German diplomats aimed a playful Brexit-related dig at the UK ahead of three crucial Champions League football matches in the sporting battle to rule Europe.

Germany’s foreign ministry tweeted that while it laments Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, “we’re hoping for a triple hard Brexit – without a backstop” in three English-German football matches in the Champions League.

Fans of the two football powerhouses have often exchanged taunts during international matches between the teams.

Germany has won four World Cups to England’s one.

Tottenham meet Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the Champions League round of 16, with Liverpool against Bayern Munich and Schalke versus Manchester City set for next week.

