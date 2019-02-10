Advertising
Another Democrat poised to enter race for the White House
Amy Klobuchar is from the Midwest, the region which proved key to Donald Trump’s victory in 2016.
Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar is set to join the 2020 presidential race.
The Minnesota hopeful would become the most prominent Midwestern candidate as her party tries to win back voters in the key region that helped put Donald Trump in the White House.
The three-term senator is set to discuss her plans at an afternoon event in Minneapolis where an announcement is expected.
In remarks released before that event, she said: “I’m asking you to join us on this campaign.”
She cited the need to “heal the heart of our democracy and renew our commitment to the common good”.
Ms Klobuchar is pointing to her record of working with Republicans, and says the country is tired of what she calls “the shutdowns and the putdowns, the gridlock and the grandstanding”.
