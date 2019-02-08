Teenager rescued from collapsed Istanbul building

Rescue workers have pulled a 16-year-old boy from the rubble of an eight-storey apartment building in Istanbul two days after it collapsed, Turkey’s interior minister said.

The teenager was immediately taken to hospital, Suleyman Soylu told reporters at the scene. There was no information on his condition.

Rescue workers carry a 16-year-old boy from the rubble (Emrah Gurel/AP)

His rescue raised the number of people who have been pulled out of the wreckage to 14. Eleven bodies have been recovered.

The building, in Istanbul’s mostly residential Kartal district on the Asian side of the city, crashed down on Wednesday. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

A five-year-old girl was rescued on Thursday (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Friends and relatives waited near the wreckage for news of missing loved ones as emergency teams, aided by sniffer dogs, worked around the clock to reach possible survivors.

Officials have not disclosed how many people are unaccounted for, and it is not clear if rescuers hope to find more survivors.

The building had 14 apartments with 43 registered residents.