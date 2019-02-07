Menu

Advertising

UN expert says Saudi Arabia undermined Khashoggi probe

World News | Published:

Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Turkey Khashoggi

A UN expert has concluded that Saudi Arabia undermined Turkey’s efforts to investigate the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which she described as a “brutal and premeditated killing” planned and carried out by Saudi officials.

Agnes Callamard – the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions – made her assessment on Thursday after visiting Turkey.

Jamal Khashoggi death
Jamal Khashoggi was killed in Istanbul (Johnny Green/PA)

She plans to present a final report to the UN Human Rights Council in June.

Mr Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Ms Callamard said in a statement that “woefully inadequate time and access was granted to Turkish investigators to conduct a professional and effective crime-scene examination and search required by international standards for investigation”.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News