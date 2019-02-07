Advertising
Melania Trump tells anti-drug conference that ‘recovery is possible’
Mrs Trump spoke about a former opioid and substance abuse addict who joined her for Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
First Lady Melania Trump has told an anti-drug conference in Maryland that “recovery is possible”.
Mrs Trump addressed the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s annual youth leadership forum. Her signature “Be Best” campaign focuses on a number of issues, including the opioid crisis.
The First Lady says Ashley Evans received treatment at an Ohio facility, has been in recovery for over a year and looks forward to being reunited with her daughter.
Mrs Trump says Ms Evans’ story shows that “recovery is possible”, and that community programmes can help make a difference.
The First Lady was also visiting the Office of National Drug Control Policy for a briefing.
