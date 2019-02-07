France recalls ambassador to Italy after yellow vest meeting

France is recalling its ambassador to Italy amid mounting tensions over yellow vest protesters.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement on Thursday that the ambassador is being brought back for “consultations”, and urged Italy to return to friendly relations worthy of “our common destiny”.

Italian deputy premier Luigi Di Maio (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Italy’s deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio met earlier this week with supporters of a yellow vest group seeking to run in the European Parliament elections in May.

Mr Di Maio has said his populist movement is ready to help France’s anti-government protesters, and has accused France of fuelling Europe’s migrant crisis.

France’s Foreign Ministry called that an “unacceptable” interference in French democracy, and unprecedented since the two neighbours joined together after World War II to help create the European Union.