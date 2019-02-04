Menu

Britons feared among dead in Italian avalanche

World News | Published:

Authorities had warned that avalanche danger was high in the Italian Alps over the weekend.

Rescuers responding to reports of missing British skiers have found the bodies of three people in the Italian Alps, and are searching for a fourth person.

The Valdostano Alpine Rescue aircraft was searching for two British and two French skiers who were reported missing a day earlier.

Rescuers prepare to board a helicopter in Aosta (Thierry Pronesti/ANSA/AP)

Dogs are helping in the search. RAI state radio said that the fourth missing skier is a French person.

On Sunday, two Italian skiers were killed by avalanches — one in the Valle d’Aosta region, the other in the Alto Adige (South Tyrol) region.

