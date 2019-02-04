Menu

Banksy painting that self-destructed displayed in Germany

The painting, re-titled Love is in the Bin after the shredding, will then be moved to the Staatsgalerie Stuttgart museum on permanent loan.

A Banksy painting that shocked onlookers as it partially shredded itself after being sold at auction is going on display in Germany.

The Frieder Burda museum in Baden-Baden said that Girl with Balloon, which self-destructed last year after an unidentified European collector successfully bid $1.4 million (£1.1m) at a Sotheby’s auction, will be shown from February 5 to March 3.

Girl With Balloon, which depicts a small child reaching up toward a heart-shaped red balloon, was originally stencilled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy’s best-known images.

